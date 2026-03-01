Updated 1 March 2026 at 22:41 IST
Holi 2026: Is Your Khoya Real Or Adulterated? Here's How To Identify
Since khoya is in good demand during Holi, some fraudsters sell fake or adulterated khoya instead of real one. This cuts cost for the suppliers but is harmful for your health.
- Lifestyle News
During festivals, the demand for sweets skyrockets. Consequently, consumption of mawa or khoya also increases significantly as it is the prime ingredient in most sweets. In fact, Holi's traditional delicacy gujiya is prepared with khoya as its filling. Since khoya is in good demand during Holi, some fraudsters sell fake or adulterated khoya instead of real one. This cuts cost for the suppliers but is harmful for your health. Here's how you can identify if your khoya is real or fake.
What is fake khoya?
Fake khoya is not made from milk, but from cheap and chemical-laden ingredients. Starch, synthetic milk, detergent, white powder, and other harmful chemicals are added to make it look like real khoya. Consuming it can cause stomach pain, food poisoning, vomiting, diarrhea and other serious illnesses.
Here's how you can distinguish real from fake khoya.
Try kneading it with your hands
Take a small amount of khoya and knead it. If it feels soft and smooth, it's real. If it's too hard or sticky, it may be adulterated.
Taste test
Real khoya has a mildly sweet and milky taste. Fake khoya may taste strange, bitter or completely bland.
Water test
Put a small amount of khoya in hot water. If it dissolves slowly and leaves a milky colour, it's real. If the water becomes too white or thick, the khoya may be fake.
Test by burning it
Burn a small amount of khoya. Real khoya will emit a milky aroma when burned, while fake khoya may smell like chemicals or plastic.
Colour and texture
Real khoya is usually creamy or off-white in colour. Fake khoya may appear too white, shiny or have excessively smoothness.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 1 March 2026 at 22:41 IST