Holi 2026: Is Your Khoya Real Or Adulterated? Here's How To Identify

During festivals, the demand for sweets skyrockets. Consequently, consumption of mawa or khoya also increases significantly as it is the prime ingredient in most sweets. In fact, Holi's traditional delicacy gujiya is prepared with khoya as its filling. Since khoya is in good demand during Holi, some fraudsters sell fake or adulterated khoya instead of real one. This cuts cost for the suppliers but is harmful for your health. Here's how you can identify if your khoya is real or fake.

Khoya is a main ingredient in gujiya | Image: Freepik

What is fake khoya?

Fake khoya is not made from milk, but from cheap and chemical-laden ingredients. Starch, synthetic milk, detergent, white powder, and other harmful chemicals are added to make it look like real khoya. Consuming it can cause stomach pain, food poisoning, vomiting, diarrhea and other serious illnesses.

Here's how you can distinguish real from fake khoya.

Khoya is the main ingredient in many sweets | Image: Freepik

Try kneading it with your hands

Take a small amount of khoya and knead it. If it feels soft and smooth, it's real. If it's too hard or sticky, it may be adulterated.

Taste test

Real khoya has a mildly sweet and milky taste. Fake khoya may taste strange, bitter or completely bland.

Water test

Put a small amount of khoya in hot water. If it dissolves slowly and leaves a milky colour, it's real. If the water becomes too white or thick, the khoya may be fake.

Test by burning it

Burn a small amount of khoya. Real khoya will emit a milky aroma when burned, while fake khoya may smell like chemicals or plastic.

Colour and texture