Homemade Disinfectant To Santise Your Home In Wake Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus crisis or COVID-19 has caused a lot of problems for people. Recently, the news of actor Idris Elba testing positive also shocked the world after he mentioned it in a tweet. The actor also told his fans to stay at home and to be pragmatic. During such times, people have been advised to wash their hands frequently and maintain the utmost hygiene. Homemade disinfectant can help you make sure that your house is clean and that there is no type of infection that is causing problems. Take a look at some homemade disinfectants to sanitise your home in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

Four homemade disinfectants to sanitise your home

White Vinegar

For making the mixture, you will need: 3/4 cup distilled water, 1/4 cup white vinegar, a spray bottle, a funnel for making sure that you do not spill the mixture, few drops of lavender essential oil and few drops tea tree essential oil. First, you will need to make a mixture of distilled water, white vinegar, lavender essential oil and tea tree essential oil. This mixture can be used to clean your floors and as per reports, it cleans all the germs and the aroma is just amazing. It is also a natural household cleaner/ natural household disinfectant.

Hydrogen Peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide is also one of the effective ways to clean home. The same chemical is also used to whiten teeth. You can wash your clothes with the help of Hydrogen Peroxide instead of using other harmful chemicals.

Aloe vera

Mixing aloe vera with rubbing alcohol and some essential oils can help you make a sanitiser at home. Due to the outbreak, many sanitisers have been going out of stock. So this might be the best way to get a sanitiser at home.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) is not only good for health but also is used in cleaning. It also comes under the category of a natural household cleaner. You can easily make a homemade disinfectant with the help of Apple Cider Vinegar.