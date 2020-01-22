This Homemade Cheesecake Turns Out Out To Be Every Foodie's Worst Nightmare

The slimming world group member posted a gruesome recipe of a cheesecake for weight loss regime, that looked so bland in appearance and taste that it would do the actual job of weight loss. The group named Slimming World Tasty Meal and Treats, which has more than 23,000 members, is based out of the United Kingdom and posts diet management programmes for the people online.

Unbelievable ingredients

The recipe of the cheesecake was put on Twitter by a user with a caption that hinted the recipe initially was thought of as a joke for its unbelievable ingredients. The maker of the gross cheesecake recipe chose Crunchy Nut cornflakes as a base, then mixed together with quark, Laughing Cow spreadable cheese and Options white hot chocolate powder. The proportions are blended in a thick white mount of visually repulsive paste.

I thought this was a joke. It's not a joke. pic.twitter.com/NGbKr2qXdw — Don't read the Sun (@L3GSV) January 19, 2020

Twitter has expressed shock and wondered who in the world could come up with such a disaster for a recipe and term it “a cheesecake”. The reactions were astounding.

That’s horrific and no more a cheesecake than putting a babybell on top of a Jaffa cake. — Tim Snowdon (@timsnowdon17) January 19, 2020

Just got a little bit of sick in my mouth. — Mark Gillies (@5goalthriller) January 19, 2020

i have an urge to go to that group meeting and throw chairs — Alec of Essex, Law Pirate (@Smokesniper) January 19, 2020

I’m... almost sure that this is worse for you than a bit of actual cheesecake anyway? Unless you factor in throwing it up instantly — AUTOEXEC.BUN (@DavidXNewton) January 19, 2020

Another dish that left netizens divided with its weird combination was the gulab jamun pizza. A restaurant in Pakistan had come up with this innovative idea of gulab jamun over a pizza. A Pakistani digital news platform, Naya Daur Media, had shared a picture of the pizza that had taken the internet by storm. It had juicy gulab jamuns placed on a bed of what appears to be a sweet bread and dry fruits. The picture triggered several heated online discussions over food. Is it innovative, or it's gross, the social media users asked. While some were ready to give it a try, others were totally disgusted by the idea.

