This Homemade Cheesecake Turns Out Out To Be Every Foodie's Worst Nightmare

Rest of the World News

The recipe of the cheesecake was put on Twitter by a user with recipe initially thought of as a joke for its unbelievable ingredients that grossed netizens out.

Homemade Cheesecake

The slimming world group member posted a gruesome recipe of a cheesecake for weight loss regime, that looked so bland in appearance and taste that it would do the actual job of weight loss. The group named  Slimming World Tasty Meal and Treats, which has more than 23,000 members, is based out of the United Kingdom and posts diet management programmes for the people online.

Unbelievable ingredients

The recipe of the cheesecake was put on Twitter by a user with a caption that hinted the recipe initially was thought of as a joke for its unbelievable ingredients. The maker of the gross cheesecake recipe chose Crunchy Nut cornflakes as a base, then mixed together with quark, Laughing Cow spreadable cheese and Options white hot chocolate powder. The proportions are blended in a thick white mount of visually repulsive paste.

Read Smartphone And Internet Addiction Linked To Loneliness, Shows Study

Read Turkish Student's Unique Photography Project Takes Internet By Storm

Twitter has expressed shock and wondered who in the world could come up with such a disaster for a recipe and term it “a cheesecake”. The reactions were astounding. 

Another dish that left netizens divided with its weird combination was the gulab jamun pizza. A restaurant in Pakistan had come up with this innovative idea of gulab jamun over a pizza. A Pakistani digital news platform, Naya Daur Media, had shared a picture of the pizza that had taken the internet by storm. It had juicy gulab jamuns placed on a bed of what appears to be a sweet bread and dry fruits. The picture triggered several heated online discussions over food. Is it innovative, or it's gross, the social media users asked. While some were ready to give it a try, others were totally disgusted by the idea. 

Read Video Of 91-year-old Woman Grooving On Peppy Dance Song Breaks The Internet

Read Conor McGregor's Picture Of Dramatic Weight Change Breaks The Internet

