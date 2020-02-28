Russia: Police Seize Homemade, Fully-functional 'Batmobile' For Violations

A homemade car in central Moscow bearing a striking resemblance to ‘Batmobile’ has been seized by the Russian authorities, informed the Ministry of Interior. A 32-year-old Muscovite owned the all-black, low-rider vehicle but was impounded by the traffic police on February 22 for several violations.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the ‘Batmobile’ was built in the United States and was customised in Russia at an auto-tuning workshop. Police alleged that the vehicle was illegally assembled at a private workshop and was not even registered at the state bodies as a vehicle.

The replica of the vehicle featured in the 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice exceeded the standard size of a car and did not adhere to road safety standards. “Traffic police officers using special technical measuring instruments measured the dimensions of the ‘car’, which showed the excess of permissible norms,” said the ministry.

However, this is not the first time that Russia has witnessed a customised vehicle that drew the attention of passers-by. In December 2019, a video of a car, converted to look like Tesla’s electric pickup truck or Cybertruck, in Russia went viral on the internet. The Cybertruck will be available from late 2021 but the motorist in Russia was apparently not patient enough to wait for it and customised his vehicle that bears an uncanny resemblance to Tesla’s pick-up truck.

Tesla’s Cybertruck replica

The video was shot in Khimki city of the Moscow Oblast region and shared on social media which quickly went viral. The car can be seen speeding along the road with Russian license plate and passing through cops present at the roadside.

