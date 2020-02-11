Bauhaus Interior Design: 5 Things To Know About The Bauhaus Furniture

It has been more than a century since the Bauhaus school was founded. This German institution has redefined art, design and architecture. Formed in 1919, the Staatliches Bauhaus was headed by Walter Gropius. The school’s thought focused on modernism and simplified forms of interiors and furniture. Initially, it was influenced by bold shades and clear lines.

Here are five things that you should know about Bauhaus furniture:

1. Simplified designs

Earlier, Bauhaus focused on simplified designs and the use of primary colours. It exploited authentic material to create a minimalistic style of art, architecture and design. Bauhaus preferred geometrical patterns and linear style. Artists avoided the quirky and soft floral designs. For them, only simple and minimalistic shapes mattered. Anything involving continuous pattern was deemed unnecessary.

2. Bridged the gap between technology and art

Bauhaus’ ideology was to bridge the gap between technology and artistic creations. It blended both aspects and worked on creating mass productions. Bauhaus shifted its focus on new technology and carefully developed furniture. Its artists opened the possibility to improve with this much-needed change.

Also read: Budget 2020: Govt Hikes Customs Duty On Toys, Furniture, Footwear Products

3. Drastic changes in design

Bauhaus redefined design, art and culture by twisting it with modern technology. This revolution led to incredible mass-produced furniture. Josef Hartwig’s Chess Piece is a masterpiece that is still found everywhere. It was an important part of the interior and art history.

4. Experimentation

Popular Bauhaus designs including Marcel Breuer’s Wassily Chair was oddly inspired by metal bicycle handles. There was another famed furniture, the Barcelona Chair, which was created by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. Barcelona Chair was first created in 1929 and is known till date. This chair is usually found in workspaces nowadays. From minimalistic designs to extensive experiments, every single thing led to these masterpieces. They altered the way a modern man lives and uses resources.

Also read: Alaya Furniturewala Is Surely Climbing The Fashion Charts With THESE Ethnic & Party Looks

5. Authenticity

Besides its authenticity in designs and inventions, Bauhaus is widely popular for its raw material. Artists did not try to hide the true nature of their objects and were proud of them. Without any modification, they showed their imperfection perfectly. They did not feel the need to hide raw material and considered them an integral part of their produce.

Also read: Beautiful Furniture Designs In 2020 That Will Make Your Interior Look Attractive

Also read: US CBP Discovers Migrants Concealed In Furniture In Moving Truck At US-Mexico Border