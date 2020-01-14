The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Alaya Furniturewala Is Surely Climbing The Fashion Charts With THESE Ethnic & Party Looks

Bollywood News

Alaya Furniturewala is an upcoming Indian actor. The millennial is famous for her amazing fashion sense. Check out some of her stylish looks here.

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alaya Furniturewala

Alaya Furniturewala is an upcoming Indian actor. She is the daughter of the beautiful actor Pooja Bedi and her former husband, Farhan Furniturewala. She is going to make her Bollywood debut in the industry alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, in Jawaani Jaaneman. The movie is expected to hit the screens on January 31, 2020.

The millennial is famous for her amazing fashion sense. Read ahead to know all about Alaya Furniturewala’s style file–

Also Read | Disha Patani And Alaya F's Fashion Face-off: Who Aced The Blingy Green Outfit Better?

Alaya Furniturewala’s style file

Glamourous party outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Also Read | Jawaani Jaaneman Introduces Alaya F As 'new Star Of The New Decade' In The All-new Poster

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on


 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Also Read | Alaia Furniturewala | All You Need To Know About The 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Star

Beach outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Also Read | Pooja Bedi Comes To Karan Oberoi's Defence Over Rape, Blackmailing Charges. Here's What She Said

Beautiful ethnic outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI HC SEEKS EVIDENCE
DELHI COURT PULLS UP POLICE
BJP SLAMS CONG'S RELIGIOUS SPIN
NAIDU CHALLENGES JAGANMOHAN REDDY
TANHAJI TAX-FREE IN UP
NETIZENS REACT TO QUEEN'S STATEMENT