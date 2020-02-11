The Debate
Bookshelf Ideas: 6 Interesting Bookshelf Design Ideas For Your Home

Home

Bookshelves today not only serve as a utility object but also as great decor pieces. Take a look at six interesting bookshelf design ideas for your home.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai
bookshelf ideas

Interior design concepts and ideas have been trying for years to make houses more beautiful and easy to live in. When it comes to beauty and utility, one major part of the room that is also an eminent part of designing is of a bookshelf. They have been a necessity for years. Bookshelves are required not just for readers to store their books, but they also add an element of luxury and serve as great decor pieces. Today, many Interior designers have come up with some great bookshelf ideas and designs in order to store books as well as make a space look classy. 

When it comes to making houses beautiful and ensuring utility does not go out of place, it is important to keep certain ideas in mind. A good bookshelf design must not make the space look too crowded and neither should it be too small enough to not store anything. The size and shape play a key role and one must first look at the space they have. Some great designs include the superman bookshelf, the minimal bookshelf, the chic bookshelf and many more. 

