Kangana Ranaut's Love For Books Is Evident In Latest Pic From 'Thalaivi' Shoot Schedule

After giving a power-packed performance in Ashwini Iyer's sports-drama Panga, Kangana Ranaut is all set to stun her fans with her performance in the biopic of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, titled Thalaivi. Kangana has been on a roll with several back-to-back releases but still managed to take some 'Me Time' out from her draining shooting schedule. Read to find out what Kangana unwinds.

Kangana Ranaut's 'Me Time'

Kangana Ranaut is busy shooting for her upcoming film Thalaivi in Pondicherry. In the midst of her busy schedule, she took some time off to spend time with herself. Her team took to her official Instagram handle to post a picture of Kangana shopping for books in Pondicherry. The pic was captioned as, "A book lover never misses a chance to read. #KanganaRanaut was seen today, shopping for her reading list during her free day in Pondicherry. She is in the city for the shoot of #Thalaivi."

Ashwini Iyer also commented on the post writing. "Books" with a heart emoji. It seems that Kangana and Ashwini have some common interests apart for their passion for films. Ashwini and Kangana had recently collaborated for the movie Panga.

Recently, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel, took to social media to reveal that her sister has gained weight for essaying the role of Jayalalithaa in the film. It is a known fact that Kangana always goes the extra mile to prepare for her on-screen roles. The poster of Thalaivi was lauded by the audience and a lot of people thought that Kangana highly resembled Jayalalithaa.

