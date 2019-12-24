Correct Ways To Prune Roses To Maintain Their Health In Winter

Roses should be pruned during the four main seasons of the year, for different purposes completely. Spring is the best season to prune roses, after the last snows of the harsh winter melt away. Another session of pruning should be done in the summer when the dead flowers can be snipped off. Roses should be pruned in the winter to prevent the longer stems from snapping off in the blizzards. Roses are quite delicate flowers, which is why they need a lot of tender loving and care. So, if one is wondering how to prune roses for the winter, these steps will help them get the desired results.

How to prune roses to keep them thriving in the winter season?

Materials required:

Thick gloves. Roses have very sharp thorns, so while handling them, it is advisable that one wears thick gloves.

Bypass shears- the ones where the blades meet and create a clean cut.

Long-sleeved clothes, so that the flying thorns do not hurt the skin at any time.

Method:

First, the extra leaves should be removed. This helps one to see the shape of the bush, and also remove some infected leaves.

Then, one should start removing any dead food from the base. The best way to know this is by cutting into the wood- brown wood is dead, while green wood is fresh.

One must remove any branches that can overlap or rub against each other. This is because friction causes damage, and can also fester diseases. In the end, you should have singular branches that reach upwards.

The rest of the branches can be pruned by cutting above 0.5 inches above a bud eye. A bud eye is a small bump like formation usually found where the bud joins the stem.

The new stems will grow from these buds, and one’s purpose is to encourage them to grow outwards instead of inwards. Cutting the buds at a 45-degree angle will help water to run off from the buds and waterlog the nodes.

The fresh cuts can be sealed with the help of a cut sealant, which can be found very easily online or in fertilizer shops.

This pruning can be done in all the seasons to keep the rose bushes healthy and growing upwards.

It is also imperative on one’s part to feed the roses with proper fertilizers. Roses need all the nutrition they can get.

Conclusion

This is the easiest process in which one can prune rose bushes. Pruning isn’t only done to maintain the height of the bushes, but it also helps to avoid many infections and diseases. The USP of pruning a rose bush is that there is no such thing as over-pruning- the rose bush cannot be harmed in any way like that. Source: https://www.gardendesign.com/roses/pruning.htlm

