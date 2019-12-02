Deepika Padukone: Here Are Some Of The 'Piku' Actor's Favourite Flowers

Deepika Padukone has had a rollercoaster journey in Bollywood till now. From Om Shanti Om to Padmaavat, the actor has never lost her top slot ever since she set her foot in the Hindi film industry. Looks like the Piku actor has an obsession for flowers. The actress keeps posting pictures flowers now and then. Reportedly, she has also grown an interest in growing beautiful plants in her garden. Here are some of the posts from her Instagram accounts which clearly shows her love for flowers.

Tulips

White Chrysanthemum

Sunflower

Roses

Yellow Lillies

The Bollywood journey of the Bajirao Mastani actor

Ever since she stepped in Bollywood, there is no looking back for her. In a journey of more than 10 years, she rose from being a charming beauty to an actor who was steady at her craft. The actor got a thunderous start with movies like Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Love Aaj Kal (2009), Karthik Calling Karthik (2010), Break Ke Baad (2010). The 2012 film Cocktail changed Deepika’s career massively. She was hailed for her performances in movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013) and Padmaavat (2018).

Upcoming movies of Deepika Padukone

Chhapaak is helmed by Meghna Gulzar which will portray Deepika Padukone in the lead role of Malti. The movie is based on the real-life story of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The movie will hit theatres in the year 2020. Apart from this, she is also a part of the film '83 which is based on the 1983 cricket World Cup. The film is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020.

