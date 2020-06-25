DIY Craft Ideas That You Can Use To Give Your Home An Ethnic Touch

There are hundreds of different ways to give your home decor a quaint and respectable 'ethnic' look. Adding some ethnic diversity to your home decor is not as difficult as many people think, in fact, you can even make your own homemade ethnic decorations. Here are some do it yourself craft ideas that you can use to add an ethnic touch to your home. These DIY crafts are simple to make and can be done by almost anyone.

Origami Fans

Handheld fans are not only great for decoration, but they are also useful during a hot summer day. You do not need to spend any money on purchase a handheld fan from a shop. Instead, you can make your own fans using Origami techniques. Start with a good piece of square paper that has a nice decorative print. Fold about 1 cm of the paper on one side and then flip the paper over.

Once flipped, fold another 1 cm of the paper from the same side. Make sure that the edges of the folds all line-up with each other. Keep repeating the above steps over and over again until there is no more paper left to fold. Once the entire paper is folded, make a crease near the bottom to create a handle. Then all you need to do is open up the fan and you will have a Handheld origami fan.

Make your own wall hanging

Wall hangings are iconic parts of any home decor. To make your own wall hanging, you will first need three different colours of yarn, scissors, and wooden dowel. First, you need to cut the yarn balls to create threads. These threads need to be twice the length of the wall hanging you envision, as half the length of a thread will be used to attach it to the dowel.

You then need to hang the dowel, either by nailing it to the wall or by hanging it to a protruding surface with a thread. Next, you need to tie the yarn threads to the dowel to create the wall hanging. Create whatever design you want using the yarn threads that you have. It might take a while to complete the wall hanging but it is definitely something that can be done by anyone.

Diyas

Diyas can also be made at home by following a few simple steps. First, take wheat flour in a bowl, add water to it, and then knead it. Keep kneading it till it forms a ball. Then you need to divide the kneaded flour into smaller parts. Shape these parts into the traditional Diya shapes. Pinch a tip to create the teardrop shape where the wick will be placed.

To harden the Diyas, you need to bake them in an oven. Place the Diyas on a Baking dish and bake them at 200 degrees for 15 minutes. The Diya may puff up during the baking process. So keep checking on the Diyas while they are heating and if you see any puffing just push it down with a spoon. Once the Diyas are hard, you can paint over them to give them a unique design.

