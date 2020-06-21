Father's Day: Express Your Love For Dad With 'do It Yourself' E-card By Google Doodle

Google has come up with an interesting doodle celebrating Father's Day 2020 which lets users make digital cards for their fathers. This unique feature is introduced at a time when many are away from their homes amid strict lockdown restrictions due to coronavirus pandemic. With this feature, Google has taken its users back to a nostalgic trip to the time when handcrafted cards were the real craze. The search engine allows everyone to make and send virtual cards to their fathers even if they are miles away from each other.

As we click on the doodle, a craft page pops up which reads, "Happy Father's Day! Let's get crafting!" with very soft music playing on the background. Just like the Mother’s Day interactive doodle, Google has offered beautiful options to fill in the card before sending it to your father. There are a lot of characters such as doodle hearts, donuts and sea horses to choose from choose to make a personalised greeting card. Once done with the painting and all the craftwork, one can choose to post the card on the social media platforms with available options on the screen or directly share it with one's father.

Father's Day

This is the eighth Google Doodle dedicated to Father's Day. This day is celebrated to honour fatherhood and paternal bonds as well as the importance of fathers in our society. Father's Day was first celebrated on March 19 as Saint Joseph's Day in Catholic countries. It is held on different days in different countries across the world, most often in the months of March, May, and June. In America, Father's Day was started by Sonora Smart Dodd and celebrated on the third Sunday of June for the first time in 1910. It is celebrated by over 111 countries in the world.

In India, Father's Day is observed on the third Sunday of June month. The event is not a public holiday and is majorly celebrated in metro cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru. This day is usually celebrated with children giving gifts like greeting cards, electronic gadgets, shirts, coffee mugs or books to their fathers.

