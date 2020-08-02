Fitness Hacks: Homemade Dumbbell Substitutes You Can Include In Your Weight Training

As the world is currently battling with the COVID-19 pandemic, all gyms, fitness centres, and yoga institutes are closed and will remain so until further notice by legal authorities. This inaccessibility of gyms has now led to an increase in the phenomena of working out at home.

But, the usual problem that individuals deal with the idea of weight training at home or home workouts is the absence of basic gym equipment like dumbells, kettlebells, or other sorts of weights. If you are also combatting with the same issue then this article is a must-read for you, as here we have listed some uber-cool substitutes to dumbbells which are easily available at home.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu & Other B'wood Celebs Show How To Bring Your Gym Home During Self-distancing

Fitness Hacks: Homemade Dumbbells You Can Use For Home Workouts

Water Bottles

The easiest and the most commonly used homemade dumbbells is including two heavy water bottles in your home workout regime. You can pick the size of the bottle depending upon your choice varying from 1.75 litres to 3 litres in both your hands. One can do as many sets as you want by holding one bottle in each hand. Furthermore, one can also reduce or increase the weight by drinking or filling water in the bottles. In case, you don't use water bottles one can also utilize water jugs instead, as it does a similar job.

Also Read: Fitness Tips: Want To Lose Weight Faster? Try The HIIT Workout

Toilet Rolls

The next in the list of homemade dumbbells which you can use is toilet paper rolls. The quantity of toilet paper rolls you can hold in each hand is totally up to you. Just make sure that you feel the weight in your biceps while doing bicep curls with these homemade dumbbells. Ideally, 10-15 sets with a count of 15-10-8 is suggested for effective results, if done on a regular basis for a couple of weeks.

Also Read: Desi Hacks For Monsoon Skin Care To Prevent Acne, Chapped Lips And Oily Skin

Wheat Bags

Wheat bags come in different sizes like 1,2,5 or 10 kilograms. Start with a 1-kilogram wheat bag and using it as a homemade dumbbell is a good idea. One can also do exercises like chest press with heavier wheat bag as well. Ten rounds of lifting one or two kilograms of wheat bag is a great substitute for dumbbells used in gyms.

Also Read: Muscle Relaxation: Try Progressive Muscle Relaxation For Stress Relief

Duffle Bags Filled With Clothes

If you are used to lifting heavy shopping bags then you will certainly love this particular idea of homemade dumbbells. One can use two duffle bags with clothes filled in like weights in hands and do your workout at home. By trying this duffle bags option as weights, you can reduce the possibility of spoiling the floor with either wheat or water.

DISCLAIMER | The content provided above is for information purposes only and is sourced from various websites. It is not at all intended to be a substitute for professional advice. The effectiveness of these DIY hacks might vary depending on quantity, method, etc.