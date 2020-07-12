Desi Hacks For Monsoon Skin Care To Prevent Acne, Chapped Lips And Oily Skin

Plagued by oily skin during the monsoon season? Worry not, as we have listed some desi hacks for skincare this monsoon season, which can help you both in preventing and eliminating problems related to the skin during the rainy season. Maintaining healthy and glowing skin in the course of monsoon season is not an easy task.This is due to the excessive moisture present in the air, which leads to the acceleration of skin troubles like clogged pores, greasy skin, and breakouts. However, with a little care, not only can you get rid of all skin-related problems but, also include them in your regular skincare regime for a flawless glow. Take a look at some easy DIY desi hacks.

Also Read Skin: Skincare Rituals To Swear By To Prevent Stubborn Dark Spots

Desi Hacks For Monsoon Skin Care

Lemon Water For Healthy Skin

Lemon is full of Vitamin C which helps in combatting all skin infections and getting rid of the excess oil. A super-cool desi hack which you must try this monsoon season is the inclusion of lemon in your bathing regime. For this, you need one partially used lemon that's it. Squeeze off all the remaining lemon juice from the lemon, and gather in a bowl. Transfer this lemon juice in your bathing bucket, and mix water. Then shower regularly, the lemon juice present in the water will keep your skin and scalp fresh, away from all grime and dirt all day long.

Also Read: Monsoon Skin Care Tips To Follow: Check Out The Top Five This Season

Neem Leaves For Acne

Another, easily available ingredient which can help in fighting all skin problems during monsoons is Neem leaves. Neem is very effective in protecting your skin. It works as a shield for your skin. If you have acne, then you can use neem leaves for visibly effective results. All your need to do is dip a few neem leaves in a bowl of filtered water, and keep it in your bathroom. Whenever you wash your face, make sure that the last splash is from that neem water bowl, and you are good to go. You will notice a great deal of difference in facial-acne. That's why whenever you read or hear about and desi hacks or skincare tips, neem leaves or neem oil will invariably a part of it.

Also Read: Desi Hacks: Take A Look At 7 Must-know Baby Oil Benefits For Skincare

Ghee for Chapped lips

Apart from acne and clogged pores, another major skin related issue that one faces during monsoons is that of chapped lips. This problem can be treated with the use of desi ghee or butter. Desi ghee and butter both are packed with fatty acids, which aids to restore the nourishment and moisture for chapped lips. Thus, the application of a few drops of desi ghee or semi-melted butter can certainly help. Massage your chapped lips with either of the two for a couple of minutes, and leave for 20 minutes. Then rinse with lukewarm water. Do this a week and see the difference for yourself.

Also Read: Desi Hacks: Easy Glass Cleaning Tips You Need To Know To Keep The Surface Dirt-free

Disclaimer: This article does not provide medical advice. In case of better advisory, kindly check with your dermatologist before following. There could be different results for different individuals.