Pantone Color Of The Year 2020: Here's How To Add The Color To Your Homes

Pantone is a company known for its Pantone Matching System (proprietary Color space). Recently the brand announced their Color of the Year for 2020. Here are ways which will help you include the Pantone Color Of The Year 2020 in your homes:

Pantone announces Color of the Year 2020

According to reports, Pantone has announced their Color of the Year 2020. According to the announcement, the company says The Pantone Color of the Year 2020 is ‘honest’. They say that the Color has been imprinted in our psyches as a soft colour, suggests the sky of dusk. To be more specific, the Pantone Color of the Year 2020 translates to the PANTONE 19-4052, or the Classic Blue in generic terms.

Ways to include the Pantone Color of the Year 2020 in your homes:

Crockery:

The Pantone Color of the Year 2020 can be found in pieces of ceramics and ceramic utensils quite easily. There are ample amounts of Pantone Color Classic Blue that can be included in your daily kitchenware. Kitchenware is one of the simplest ways in which the Pantone Color can be added in your homes without making any significant changes.

Bedding and Linen products:

With several options available in the bedding and linen range, it is one way you can add the Pantone Color of the Year in your houses. The Pantone Color – Classic Blue can be found in varieties of bed sheets, curtains, pillows, and pillow covers. The Classic Blue Pantone colour can be added quickly with the help of bedding and linen products in your homes.

Artefacts and Showpieces:

There are plenty of Artefacts that might be sporting the Pantone Color of the Year 2020. You can include vases and other stuff that has a mix of the Pantone colour Classic blue to make your home inclusive of the colour. The Classic Blue Pantone Color can be promptly added in your homes with the help of artefacts and showpieces.

