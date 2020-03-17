The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Home Decor Ideas: 7 Interesting Wall Decor Options Which Add Style And Zing To Your Home

Home

Check out some riveting home decor ideas which can help you revamp the look of your house & add that zing plus vogue to it. Read to know.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
home decor ideas

Home décor does not only necessarily mean your art of filling up empty spaces. It is also a reflection of your own personality. Home decor means how would you to decorate your house. From A to Z, you have the authority to pick what you like, be it furniture, showpieces, painting, and, crockery, etc. Your home decor can be anything, it can be contemporary, traditional, or edgy, it all depends on you.

Read: Home Decor: Take A Look At Some Amazing Dining Table Décor Ideas

The satisfaction of doing wall decor is sheer bliss. It is similar to an empty canvas, you can paint according to your will. But sometimes even if we have a few wall decor ideas in mind, there might be few things still left-out. So if you are running out on wall decor ideas, then your quest is over. Here are some interesting wall decor ideas/home decor ideas that can add more fashion and zing to your house.

Home Decor and Wall Decor ideas to add fashion and style to your house

1. Mural Paintings

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Barstow Steven Smith (@barstowsteve) on

Source: Bartow Steven Smith Instagram 

A mural painting is something that will truly stand out in any space. Adding a stunning mural painting of your preferred taste can accentuate the overall look of your room to ten folds. 

2. Invest in a chandelier 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elda Aydınlatma & Tasarım (@eldaaydinlatma) on

Source: Elda Aydlinlatma & Tasarim Instagram 

A bright and unique chandelier is a great home decor investment. Out of all home decor ideas, this home decor option always works no matter what. It adds class and style to your room, giving it a rich look. 

Read: Home Decor Ideas To Give Your Abode A Maharastrian Twist

3. Add a masterpiece 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Annie Glass (@annie_glass_sculptor) on

Source: Annie Glass Instagram 

The addition of a single spectacular masterpiece in your interiors can be an ideal option for those who like to keep it minimalistic. You can either add a masterpiece sculpture or an idiosyncratic piece of art. 

4. Some greenery is always refreshing  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by plantwalldesign (@plantwalldesign) on

Source: Plantwalldesign Instagram 

Plants always look stunning whether inside or outside of your house. Hanging multiple small plants is a cool wall decor idea, which adds greenery to your room. 

Read: Home Decor Ideas To Do Up One's Casa Like An Italian Restaurant

6. Hanging plates

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Terrace Oaks Antiques (@terraceoaksantiques) on

Source: Terrace Oaks Antiques Instagram 

Yet another wall decor idea which adds a lot of panache and richness to walls is the concept of hanging plates like paintings on a wall. The number of plates you wish to hang is totally your choice. 

7. A wall of frames

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Boho Luxe, Vintage & Eclectic (@dejabluedesign) on

Source: Boho, Luxe, Vintage & Eclectic Instagram 

This is an exceptionally popular wall decor option, which you must have seen quite a lot. A wall dedicated to photos of different sizes and frames looks ethereal. It gives your room a personal touch. 

Read: Rajasthani Home Decor Ideas That Will Give Your House A Rustic Twist

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shatrughan Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Nagma praise PM Modi on SAARC leadership on coronavirus
CELEBS HAIL PM MODI ON SAARC MEET
Rahul
RAHUL GANDHI MISQUOTES HIMSELF
ED
ANIL AMBANI, NARESH GOYAL SUMMONED
Abhishek Singhvi
SINGHVI SLAMS BJP FOR EX-CJI NOD
IPL
FRANCHISES SUSPEND TRAINING CAMPS
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES