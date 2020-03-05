Home Decor Ideas To Give Your Abode A Maharastrian Twist

Gone are the days when one wanted their homes to be classic and simple. Everyone is now willing to do some changes to give their home a special and unique touch. These days people want to experiment with their home decor to give a special visual appeal to their abode. Here are some home decor ideas to give atraditional Marathi feel to their house.

Paithani Curtains

Paithani is a type of saree and a speciality of Maharashtra. Marathi women are known for their love of sarees and they are often seen dressed in traditional Paithani sarees. One can give traditional flowery or printed curtains a miss and opt for Paithani Saree like curtains. It gives a beautiful Marathi touch to the house in a unique way.

Marathi Boards

Marathi boards or Marathi Patya as they call it are very famous in Pune and can be found in every household. They give the house a very quirky look. Various slogans can be written on slates and then one use them as a wall decor.

Rangoli

Rangolis are an integral part of a Marathi household. Be it any special occasion or a normal day, a Rangoli at home or doorstep always gives a refreshed feel. Many types of colourful rangolis can be drawn for a Marathi touch to your house.

Holy Basil

A basil plant can be put up in the house or at the window for many reasons apart from home décor. A basil plant is also known as Tulsi in Marathi. It is a wonderful idea for giving your house a Marathi touch but apart from that, there are many health benefits as well as cultural importance attached to it. Its leaves have medicinal properties and are used in many traditional rituals too.

Marigold Garlands

The house can be decorated with Marigold flowers and its garlands. The flowers are known as Zendu in Marathi and are seen in every Marathi household on many functions or even a usual day just for its visual appeal. One can also opt for artificial marigold flowers that are easily available in the market.