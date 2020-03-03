Rajasthani Home Decor Ideas That Will Give Your House A Rustic Twist

Rajasthan is a place which is very well known for its royal monuments and its rich culture. The Rajasthani home decor will help you to give a classy look to your homes. There are many simple home decor things which are easily available. These basic ideas will give more of a Rajasthani vibe to your house. These Rajasthani home decor ideas will make you feel like you are in Rajasthan.

Puppets

Puppets, also known as Kathputlis are wooden dolls which are draped in colourful clothes. These clothes are usually bright colours like red, yellow and pink shades. However, these dolls are not actually used for the puppet shows but they are easily available at home decor shops. These dolls can be hanged around your doorway or even in your living room.

Elegant Rajasthani furniture

The furniture itself will change the complete look of your house. Make sure you are going for proper Rajasthani themed furniture. It should look classy elegant, and also decorative. The furniture plays an important part when it comes to home decor. This Rajasthani furniture will give a Rajasthani home look to your house. Something as basic as a small Rajasthani style table, or small cupboard will also make a big difference.

Rajasthani paintings

Rajasthani paintings have always been in demand for a very long time. These paintings also portray the life of Rajputs and many mythological stories. These paintings can easily be available in Rajasthani local stores or you can also get it customised. The paintings of forts and Rajasthani women are very popular.

