Home Decor: Not Just Writing, Here Are Multiple Other Ways You Can Use Chalks

We all loved playing with chalks when we were kids, either drawing our creations on the non-concrete grounds or while ruining the walls of our house. But most of us don't know that can be put into a lot of other uses apart from drawing and writing. Chalks are basically made up of Calcium carbonate and are derived from sedimentary carbonate rocks which are a form of limestone. Due to this composition of chalks, they can be used in multiple ways. Take a look.

Use chalk as a stencil for rangoli

Indians make rangoli in front of their house during Diwali or Deepawali festival which usually falls between October and November. So the hack here is to use the chalk as a stencil for making rangoli. Instead of directly attempting to make a world-class art of rangoli, use chalk to make a boundary or the outline of the design that you want to make. Then put rangoli over it. This hack saves your time and lets you make your rangoli more quickly.

For utensils as a moisture control

When the metals or silver utensils come in contact with moisture they lose their shine and turn darker or black in colour. The trick is to take a box and put lots of chalk in it and then place your silver utensils inside the box. What this will do is absorb all the moisture, and prevent the utensils from getting oxidised.

To keep your tidy whites tidy

Men, listen up! This trick is for you. White chalk can be used as a cleaning trick for the collars and the cuffs. The calcium carbonate of the chalk somehow retains the whiteness of the clothes so that when you rub the chalk over your dirty collars and cuffs before washing them, it comes out squeaky clean.

For bad odours

The musty odour that you get in houses in humid climates or in houses with low ventilation could be removed. The hack is to use chalks inside the wardrobe to act as your moisture and mould absorber. The issue of mould is generally faced in wooden wardrobes or when the cotton apparels are stacked up for too long without receiving proper sun or ventilation. Use the chalk and observe the mould odour decreasing.

For oil stains

There are many hacks that could be used for oil stains on clothes. But using white chalk for greasy oily stains is almost unheard of. The trick is to rub the white chalk over the stain and then put it in a washing machine. But remember to use fresh dry chalk as the wet chalk won't work for this hack.