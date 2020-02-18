Home Décor Stores In New Delhi From Where You Can Score Exclusive Decorative Items

Needless to say, decorating your home can be a costly expense, especially in a metropolitan city like Delhi. However, if you are high on creativity quotient and are willing to devote some time and effort, you can beautify your house without extending your pocket strings to the limit. Here are a few home décor stores in the capital city of India.

Good Earth store, Khan Market

Famous for mixing the traditional arteries with the modern touch, Good Earth is said to have every product which can satisfy your needs. From bedsheets to tea sets and lamps, Good Earth is your one-stop-shop, as it surely has almost everything you can use to decorate your abode. They even have a ‘Kids’ section where you can find everything from bed linen, children’s dining sets as well as toys. Every time you walk into a Good Earth store in New Delhi, you'll find pretty much everything you need.

Apartment 9, Block Market, GK 1

Best-known for its high-end furniture, upholstery and home accessories, Apartment 9 is a must-visit store for couples, who wish to re-decorate their homes. From antique rustic wallpapers to unusual furniture, many decorative products are housed in this store. Located in the heart of the city, the building of Apartment 9 speaks for itself, as it is posh and sophisticated.

Second Floor studio by Punit Jasija, Shahpur Jat

Whether you enjoy bright colours or like your house done up in muted hues, you can find almost everything which matches your house very well. Located in Shahpur Jat, this designer studio is famous for making a house look good, even at the smallest of budgets. You are bound to find something exceptional and out of the box at Second Floor Studio. From intricate bed-spread designs to carved-crockeries and elegantly stitched sofas, this studio is said to have it all.

Address home

Describing their taste as 'of-the-moment, yet timeless', the model decor houses of Address Home summarises their love for the craft and professional detailing. With stores in GK I, HKV and Pacific Mall, this home decor offers a wide variety of products ranging from linen, dining accessories.

