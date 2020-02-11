FRIENDS Home Decor Ideas To Change Your Home Interiors Under Rs 25000

If you are a FRIENDS fan, you must love every inch of their colourful apartment. With Monica Geller as the host, the place was adorned with everything --- from house plants, rugs, to assorted open shelves. Therefore, below we have penned down the 5 budgeted items to recreate your home into a FRIENDS set.

1. Open shelves in the kitchen



Open shelves in the kitchen demand boasting off the good edible stuff. They were trending in the late 90s. But they have come back into fashion lately. You can store showy things, including bread, spices, and accessories in those open shelves. Though Monica Geller’s shelves were cluttered, these items were neatly kept in their place. You can purchase them at IKEA for Rs 2990 only.

2. Copper utensils



Monica Geller’s apartment had copper pans hanging in the kitchen. Therefore, you can use many copper things to adorn your house. Geller made space for her pans by hanging them. So, you can also use copper stuff to adorn your kitchen walls, while avoiding to use extra space to store them. You can purchase various varieties of copper pans from Amazon starting at Rs 500.

3. Shades of purple



Monica Geller’s purple door was quite iconic. This year Pantone shades are trending. So, you can stay up to the colour trend by using purple things to decorate your abode. From cushion covers, fairytale lights to artificial flowers, add a hint of purple in your surroundings. You can buy cushion covers from Amazon at just Rs 200 and above for more choices.

4. Lush green planters



Geller had adorned her house with vivid planters everywhere. They were kept everywhere and stayed fresh. Besides being aesthetically gorgeous, they help in freshening the house and improving the quality of air. This also makes everyone feel relaxed. You can find beautiful planters between Rs 800- 1100 easily at Amazon.

5. Regular rugs and mats



Rugs are visually pleasing and beautify the house. You can purchase a massive rug to decorate your living room with it. If you have lots of furniture, you can place it beneath them. You can find them for over Rs 20,000 at Pepperfry.

