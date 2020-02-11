'Stranger Things' Home Decor Ideas To Change Your Interiors In Under Rs 2000

Stranger Things series is amongst the most celebrated series of Netflix originals. The show has gained a lot of popularity with its wonderful storyline and the theme of the 90s. With millions of followers worldwide, Stranger Things recently completed its third season of thriller drama.

The entire three seasons are based on the story of a world of parasites and monsters that co-exist with the human world and how few scientists try to submerge the two realms in one. Fans loved the presentation and feel of the horror thriller and they are showing their admiration through self-made posts, drawing and decorations. If you are a die-hard fan of Stranger Things franchise, here is how you can decorate your house to get the feel of the series.

The alphabetical design

Anyone can decorate their house to make it appear cool and wonderful with this decoration idea. All a person needs to do is bring a large 10-15 metres strip of colourful bulbs. Before putting them on the wall, write ABCD till Z in three parallel lines with black or red font colour. Now decorate the wall zig-zack with coloured bulbs and plug in the wire. The decorations will hardly cost between Rs. 1000-Rs.2000.

The 90's feel

This one can be a costly deal, but one can try making it simpler and cheaper by showing off their creativity. To get the 90's feel, similar to the Stranger Things, get some wallpapers that look comparable to any of the characters' houses. One can also create a Gramophone with cardboards and mountboards. Use a disc and paint it black for the feel of a CD.

To make the Gramophone, make a large cone with cardboard and stick it with glue. Then cut the large side of the cone-like flares and bend them to look like a horn and colour it golden. Roll golden card papers and stick to the smaller end of the cone. Make a box-shaped CD attacher with mountboards and colour them brown. Now combine all of it to look like a Gramophone. The materials to make this gramophone can cost anywhere between Rs. 300-Rs. 500.

Make monsters for decorating the wall

If you are a good artist or you know how to make figures with butter paper, this is your job. Take a print out of a Stranger Things monster, take the edges on the butter paper and use the butter paper to design on the blank white papers. Now coloring this cut-out is simple. Just use simple watercolor shades of white, grey and black with a little mix of red to make it appear spooky.

There are several types of brushes that you can use to achieve this effect. Use fine and thin brush strokes while painting the hands and face red. Use the shades as per the drawing, it is okay if it looks messy because it is an ugly monster after all. The wall-monster can be prepared under Rs. 100.

