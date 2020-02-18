Home Décor With Mirrors: Here Is What You Should And Should Not Do

Decorating your interiors with mirrors give a different level of energy and depth to a room. It can help transform your interiors to reflect a much brighter and positive environment. Mirrors are the one décor item that perfectly goes with all kinds of furniture and accessories.

Using mirrors as an object to decorate your interiors have multiple uses. They help to reflect light and make smaller spaces feel bigger. However, there are some tips and tricks to getting this hack right; read more to know more.

How to use mirrors to decorate your home?

1. DO use larger mirrors for smaller spaces

Putting a large mirror in a small room will make the room seem bigger by creating an illusion of depth. You can also hang a huge mirror above a dining room table that reflects your magical chandelier. If you love that piece of wall art so much then try hanging a mirror across it.

2. DON’T place mirrors at any corner of your house

An empty space can seem tempting for you to hang a mirror. However, it is advised that you do not do so. A mirror should always be reflecting something worthwhile rather than a few random things around the house. You do not want your mirror to show you a reflection of a dirty pile of laundry or a piece of furniture that you do not like.

3. DO use mirrors that can also be functional as windows

If you have a dark painted space in your house, then this idea can be perfect for that space. You can opt to use mirrors that are also multifunctional as windows. These mirrors will reflect the light but you can also catch a glimpse of yourself before you head out.

4. DON’T go overboard with the mirror game in your kitchen and bedroom

Mirrors are not a necessity in the kitchen. If you still want to go ahead with a mirror in your kitchen, then get ready for the constant maintenance. Opting to put a mirror overlooking your bed is also not a good idea. You should instead opt to put it in such a place that you don’t spot yourself in the mirror when you wake up.

