Best Indoor Plants For Low Light And Tips On How To Care For Them

Adding plants to the house keeps it alive, and is the best way to bring a little aesthetic decor to any apartment. Having plants around helps to make the surrounding feel more alive and brighter. They also add beauty to the room. Often, people think that one can only have house plants that receive sunlight. But that is not the case.

There are several plants like the tropicals that survive the low light. The added advantage is that these plants are usually known to have low-maintenance. Here's the list of plants to grow in low light areas in the house:

Aglaonema (Chinese Evergreen)

The leaves of this plant have various shades like red, pink, yellow and green. Place this plant in an area that needs some colour. Also, there are no worries about watering the plant as they are very drought-tolerant.

Chlorophytum comosum (Spider Plant)

Spider Plant's doe not require much attention and thrive well in low light. The plant also requires occasional watering, only when the soil turns dry. They make a great option for an indoor hanging basket.

Dracaena fragrans (Corn Plant)

This is a low-maintenance tropical plant that requires low-light. Place the plant where it does not get direct sunlight and remember to water it occasionally. Overwatering can harm the growth of the plant.

Epipremnum aureum (Pothos / Devil’s Ivy)

This indoor plant lends itself to a hanging tray or basket and survives well in the low-light area. Planting in a basket will add beauty to the house. It also makes for a great home decor item.

Maranta leuconeura (Prayer Plant)

Maranta leuconeura is a perfect choice for a low light apartment with big foliage that adds a unique colour to the darkroom. This indoor plant needs to be kept away from direct sunlight so that the pattern on the leaf stays the same. Planting in well-draining soil will prove beneficial.

