Home Gardening: Four Cost-effective Types Of Home Gardens That One Must Try

Horticulture is known as agriculture of plants mainly food items and it is also related to the beauty of decoration. If one loves horticulture and wants to grow vegetables at home, then you have arrived at the perfect place. There are plenty of ways in which one can try home gardening. We have listed down four cost-effective types of home gardens that one can build at their home to enjoy the taste of fresh vegetables.

Types of Home Gardens

Container Garden

This type of home gardening is the best type of one has limited space. The supplies that one needs for this type of home gardens is seeds, containers, gardening soil, water, rake to place the containers and compost. The approximate cost of this type of home gardens is very affordable as one has to pay only for seeds, containers and rakes. Vegetables like carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, potatoes, lettuce and many more grow well in containers.

In-Ground Garden Bed

If one has good soil and extra space, then the in-ground garden will be very economical for them. 500 square feet of this type of home garden is enough to feed a family. The supplies that you need is seeds, compost, water, small stones/bricks/wood for fence.

The approximate cost of this type of home gardens is affordable only if one has space and good soil around them. The cost will also depend on the size of your garden. One can grow Cabbage, beets, pumpkins, corn and many more vegetables in these types of home gardens.

Raised- Bed Garden

Raised-Bed Garden is the best option if the soil conditions are not ideal. This type of home gardens needs a little room and experimenting. The supplies that one needs for this type of home gardens are topsoil, compost, seeds, grass clippings, water, hand tiller. The approximate cost of this type of home gardens is little costlier than the other types. Plants that grow in this type of home gardens are broccoli, beans, spinach, pumpkins, asparagus, and many more.

The Window Box Garden

No matter where one lives if you want to try horticulture the one can opt for Window box gardening. The supplies that one needs are a window box or a hanging box, garden soil, seeds and water. This type of home gardens is very cost-effective. The vegetables that one can grow are spinach, lettuce and spices like basil, chives, oregano.

