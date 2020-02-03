Union Budget
Gardening Tips To Grow Vegetables And Other Herbs Successfully At Home

Home

Here are some essential gardening tips to successfully grow vegetables at home. Brush up your knowledge about home vegetable gardening using these tips.

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gardening tips

Being in a metropolitan city, one can only think of growing plants according to the size of their balcony. There are some plans and strategies required before you think of setting up a home garden at your place. Here are some of the major essential gardening tips to follow when thinking of growing vegetables at your home. 

ALSO READ| Home Decor Trends To Look Forward To That Are Predicted To Be Huge In 2020

How to grow vegetables at home in pots

For growing every vegetable, there is a common rule book that you may need to follow. Start with a good potting mix for your plant which consists of a compost-rich soil. Buy the vegetable seeds of your choice from a good nursery. Start by soaking your seeds and then planting them into smaller pots called planters. Wait till the seeds grow a few leaves, after which you can transfer them to a medium-sized pot that is 11 inches deep. 

The basic requirement of growing vegetables is to have a substantial amount of sunlight depending on the type of plants you are potting. Water the soil only when the topsoil feels dry and fertilise the plants every 15 days or a month. 

ALSO READ| Gardening Tips: Indoor Plants Care And Maintenance Guidelines

Gardening tips for growing vegetables

Sunlight availability - Place the vegetable pots in the right location as most veggies require  4-6 hours of direct sunlight. If you have a location that gets 6+ hours of light then the spot is your ideal one for planting vegetables. 

Size of the container - For leafy greens like coriander, mint, spinach, and others, use the container which is 12” in diameter and 10-12” in height. Bigger plants like tomatoes, chillies and brinjals can be grown in the same dimensioned pot size, but instead of a bunch of plants, you need to plant a single seedling per pot. 

Containers - Use terracotta (eco-friendly) or plastic or a wooden planter box. Remember to keep a few drainage holes at the bottom of each pot depending on the size of the pot. 

Water - Choose a location in your balcony so that you can place the plants near the water source. 

Choose your vegetables - Some veggies can be harvested within 1.5 months while others take 2-3 months. Some short term veggies include plants like spinach, coriander, mint, lettuce, and radish. While long term vegetables include tomatoes, brinjal, chilli, and cabbage. 

ALSO READ| Gardening Tips: DIY Seed-starting Pots That You Can Make At Home

ALSO READ| Home Decor: Not Just Writing, Here Are Multiple Other Ways You Can Use Chalks

Published:
