Setting A Bottle Garden? Here Are Some Plant Options That You Must Keep In Mind

Bottle gardens are one of the best decorative items that you can add in your house. The bottle garden will add beauty to your house while saving space. You, however, have to be careful about the plants you choose as not all of them might survive in a bottle.

Bottle gardens plants to go for

1. Friendship Plant

The best part about these plants is that they will even grow in moist soil while they require less light. When you grow these plants indoors, they will not be affected by where you place them in the house. These plants, with a blend of bright green and brownish-red, look pretty and can add beauty to your home.

2. East Indian Holly Fern

East Indian Holly Fern might be one of the best options to go for if you are looking for something that you can easily find in the market. These plants look the best when they are grown with grass of some kind. These plants mostly grow in places that have high humidity. You must go for this one if you want something shiny in your terrarium.

3. Nerve Plant

These are short plants that are commonly found in households. These plants have well-defined leaves that look great in any kind of interior. A few of the leaves might also turn burgundy with time. The best part about these plants is that they have an aesthetic appeal while they require minimum attention. However, you need to keep in mind that these plants will stop growing once they touch 15 inches.

4. Air Plant

Air plant is one of the most interesting creations of nature. The fascinating thing about this plant is that it does not need soil to grow. It gets all the nutrients that it requires from its special leaves. The leaves also provide the plant with the necessary water. This makes them one of the lowest maintenance plants ever. They look like fern and have light green leaves which will add beauty to any room.

