How High Should A Desk Be For Typing & What Type Of Chair You Must Have For Wfh Check Here

Working from home is huge a sigh of relief in the times of natural disasters, pandemics and other concerns. The possibility of work from home allows you to sit in the comfort of your home and work according to your will. Not only you can decide what type of furniture you want to use but also adjusts its positions and height according to your convenience.

But do you know that there are certain things one needs to fathom before start working from home for a long number of hours? Individuals who do a desk job generally suffer from unbearable neck and backache. Well, that's because of certain reasons like incorrect sitting postures, improper table-to-chair heights ratio for your laptop, and several others. Let's take a look at some work from home hacks which will prevent you from experiencing the above.

Right table-to-chair heights ratio for you to wfh on a laptop

Invest in an ergonomic chair

Since you will be spending more than 7 to 8 hours sitting in one place, make sure you are comfortable in the first place. Opt for a chair that is comfortable to sit and does make you feel uneasy in any form. Once that is done, choosing a desk which is in correct ratio with your ergonomic chair should be the next step. Set your chair and desk in a corner with a standard height. Best is to invest in an ergonomic chair with back support customisation.

Make sure you follow standard desk dimensions

Buy or pick a desk to work on with respect to your height. If you are tall and close to 6 feet, then choose a desk which is 30 inches tall. But if you are short or of average height then you can go for any desk ranging between 23 to 27 inches. Once again it is an ideal investment to buy a desk you can adjust in terms of height.

Importance of comfortable sitting position

A comfortable sitting position plays a major role in the efficiency of your work. Once you start working, analyze if you are experiencing any problems related to desk and chair positions. Your posture should be correct and one should not witness any pain if your posture is correct. You should have proper leg space to stretch them.

If you keep a check on all these points mentioned it is unlikely that you will find any difficulty in working from home and hampering your health.

