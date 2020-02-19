Interior Painting Ideas For Beginners Who Wish To Brighten Up Their Homes

Home decor is a matter of personal preference which differs from individual to individual. A lot of people across the world believe in customising their ‘home sweet home’ by themselves without seeking any professional help. One of the most primary and basic steps towards customising one's house is painting. Several individuals decide on painting their houses themselves creatively in a way that it reflects their personality and makes their house speak depths about themselves by relying on DIY tricks and hacks.

Hence, if you are a beginner and want to customise your house all by yourself, then here are some interior painting ideas and tips which you must be well-versed with:

1) Purchase high-quality rollers and brushes

It becomes extremely important to spend a reasonable amount on the tools which you use for painting. Investing in high-quality rollers and brushes will make it easier for you to have close-to-professional results as cheap rollers might leave behind fuzz and lint which are embedded in the paint and the paint subsequently dries, which might result in bumpy walls that are difficult to repair. Similarly, low-quality brushes can leave behind streaky brush marks which can be difficult to get rid of.

2) Use the right primer

If you are unaware of the type of walls that you are about to paint, then first identify its type and then decide which primer should you opt for accordingly. If you are painting new drywall, then it is advised that you use a water-based primer to hide some imperfections. On the other hand, If you are painting a water-damaged or smoke-saturated wall, then you should go for an oil-based primer.

3) Purchase high-quality paint

As purchasing high-quality tools for painting are crucial, purchasing high-quality paint is of utmost importance in the whole process of painting because cheap, low-quality paints might result in some undesirable outcomes.

4) Do not let your paint dry

Painting the whole house in one go is next to impossible unless you are a group of individuals who take up the task together. Thus, increasing the life-span of the paint requires some efforts. Drop golf balls into the paint or place a plastic wrap under the lid, then seal it tightly and store the painting upside down to not let it dry soon.

These were the basic tips that one must follow to make the whole process of painting efficient yet easy. These tips will surely help you obtain better results if taken under consideration.

