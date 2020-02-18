Home Décor Stores In Kolkata To Buy Best Accessories For Your Home

When it comes to home decor, it can often confusing to pick the right store that fits within one's budget and also offers a beautiful range of products. With a variety of options to pick from, there are a lot of popular furniture stores set in Kolkata. Here are some of the stores that offer an amazing variety of Home Decor in the city of Kolkata.

Best of Home Décor stores to visit in Kolkata

Sasha

Sasha is a home décor store located in Park Street Kolkata. The store filled with trinket supplies and is the perfect hub for indie décor. From beautiful cushion covers to lamps, the store has indigenous products stocked up from all over Bengal. The store also sells colourful trinket boxes that can be used to store jewellery or other little things. It also has a beautiful collection of rugs and baskets. They also hold seasonal exhibitions where they introduce new collections.

Anek Designs

Founded in 2010, Anek Designs is also of the popular stores in the city. It is mainly famous for its peculiar cushion covers with beautiful hand embroideries. It also offers famous Kalamkari designs on its products. The store claims to try and combine traditional artistic methods with a modern touch to try and deliver a product that suits the customer's taste.

Lilypad

Located in Kalighat, Lilypad is mainly popular for rocking chairs and unique products. People mainly visit the store to buy their popular patchwork furniture. The store mainly sells hand-crafted furniture designs curated from various parts of the country. The motto of the store is to offer furniture solutions that turn a house into a home.

Qrator

Qrator is a fairly new store as it was launched in 2015. It still has a lot to offer in terms of its collections. The store mainly showcases traditional heritage brands which are mostly European. It also has works from international artists and provides exclusive service to clients. The store offers customisation which lets the client customise the product according to their taste.

Zekor

Located on Russel Street, Zekor is a fairly popular store in the city. It offers a luxurious collection of wall art decor. With a varied budget, the store offers unique home decor items to suit one's space and budget. From Royal Frames, Paintings, Figurines, Placements to Artificial Plants and Flowers, the store offers it all.

