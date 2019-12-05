The Debate
Mumbai: Home Interior Ideas For Small Apartments In The City

Home

Mumbai is densely populated and buying a space here is an issue. For this, we have a few hacks you could use to decorate your small apartments in Mumbai.

Mumbai

We always struggle with how to keep our stuff in every possible corner of our house. However, when it comes to smaller homes, every inch of space counts. Although this should not stop you from decorating your space smartly, as there are ways you can create the illusion of more space. Here are a few hacks you could use to decorate your small apartments in Mumbai.

Read Home Decor: Various Tips And Tricks For Decorating Your Micro Homes

Space hacks for small apartments in Mumbai

Sofa-cum-bed

You do not need to buy separate furniture for your small apartment in Mumbai. For home décor, opt for a sofa cum bed which can be used as a sofa during the day and when you extend it, it can turn into a bed. The sofa-bed also has another benefit, you can store pillows and extra bedsheets in the storage.

Read Home Decor: Lighting Ideas For Small Urban Homes To Make It Look Big

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IKEA India (@ikea.india) on

Multi-functional Furniture

When it comes to picking furniture for your apartment, do not go for bulky ones that will make the room look cramped and clustered. For the coffee table, pick a folding table which can be converted into a study table. In the kitchen, you can make shelves on the wall to store utensils. 

Read Home Decor: Birthday Party Decor Ideas That You Must Try

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IKEA India (@ikea.india) on

Bathroom

Pick up your favourite wall and put up a mirror on it. Place a small rack for the towels and other stuff. Under the sink, you can even make small shelves to keep other bathroom essentials.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IKEA India (@ikea.india) on

Chairs:

Chairs take up a lot of space in a small room. Use foldable chairs which can be used according to the number of people sitting inside a room, and can be folded and kept away when not needed.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IKEA India (@ikea.india) on

Cupboards:

Always stack your clothes in a hanger, this not only saves a lot of space but it also keeps your clothes neat. You can even add drawers and additional storage in your cupboard according to your wish.

Read The Best DIY Lighting Ideas For Your Home Decor That Are A Must-try

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IKEA India (@ikea.india) on

 

