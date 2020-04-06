The Debate
Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Here Are Some Simple Ways To Keep Your Dog Busy Indoors

Home

As the countries across the globe have announced a Coronavirus lockdown, here are a few ways in which you can keep your dog entertained indoors. Read for more.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
coronavirus lockdown

Keeping your dog entertained and to come up with new ways to keep your pet’s spirits high can be even more exhausting during the lockdown period and can be a challenge. Here are a few ways in which you can entertain your dogs while practicing self-isolation. Take a look.

Also Read | Nayanthara Donates Rs 20 Lakh To FEFSI Workers Hit Hard By Coronavirus Lockdown

Play the nose game

Nose work games are one of the easiest ways to keep your dog entertained. When you teach your dog some basic nose work games such as ‘find the treats’ you are practically mentally tiring them out and helping them polish their natural skills.

Also Read | 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' Actor Aditi Bhatia Stranded In LA After Coronavirus Lockdown

Shell Game

Considered as one of the simplest problem-solving games for dogs, the shell game gives your dog plenty of mental stimulation, and helps them work on their problem-solving skills. To play the shell game with your dog let your pet watch as you place a treat under one of three cups. You can then allow the dog to find the treat after you shuffle the cups.

Clean-up

You can teach your dog to put their toys in the proper arrangement, as it gives them a sense of cleanliness and discipline. To teach your dog new skills, you can boost their confidence, as it is a great way to give them more mental stimulation.

Tug of war

Playing a game of Tug of War is one of the best ways to engage with your dog, as it is a great way to mentally and physically exercise your dog. It doesn’t require any room and you can enjoy indoors.

Also Read | Coronavirus Lockdown Reducing Earth's Seismic Vibrations: Geoscientists

First Published:
COMMENT
