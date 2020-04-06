Nayanthara Donates Rs 20 Lakh To FEFSI Workers Hit Hard By Coronavirus Lockdown

Nayanthara donated Rs. 20 lakhs to Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) workers, revealed a recent media report. Reportedly, FEFSI workers were the worst affected due to the lockdown imposed by PM Modi to stop the spread of Coronavirus. Due to the lockdown, the president of FEFSI RK Selvamani requested all top Kollywood actors to contribute to the wages of the FEFSI workers. Till now, actors like Sivkarthikeyan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Aishwarya Rajesh have donated money.

On March 24, PM Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown. The daily wage earners of the South India film industry were finding it hard to meet the ends due to the disruption in their livelihood caused due to the lockdown. The FEFSI decided to call for donation from the entertainment industry for the workers. While actors Sivakarthikeyan, Suriya, Karthi donated Rs. 10 lakhs each for the FEFSI workers, Nayanthara and Aishwarya Rajesh donated Rs. 20 lakhs, and Rs. 1 lakhs respectively.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nayanthara will be next seen in RJ Balaji's Mookuthi Amman. The movie, starring Nayanthara and RJ Balaji in the lead, is touted to be a devotional film with a narrative that will cater to the present times. The posters of the Nayanthara starrer were recently released, and it garnered positive reviews.

Check out the poster of Mookuthi Amman:

As always, humbled by all your love and support ❤️ Thank you for the phenomenal response for the first and second look of #MookuthiAmman .!!!🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/m1kROaPcgB — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) March 1, 2020

Besides the upcomer, Nayanthara has a slew of movies in her kitty. She has Milind Rau's Netrikann, Siva's Annaatthe, and Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in her kitty. All of which are slated to hit the marquee in 2020.

