Nayanthara Donates Rs 20 Lakh To FEFSI Workers Hit Hard By Coronavirus Lockdown

Regional Indian Cinema

Nayanthara donated Rs 20 lakhs to the daily wage earners of the South Indian film industry, whose livelihood got affected due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nayanthara

Nayanthara donated Rs. 20 lakhs to Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) workers, revealed a recent media report. Reportedly, FEFSI workers were the worst affected due to the lockdown imposed by PM Modi to stop the spread of Coronavirus. Due to the lockdown, the president of FEFSI RK Selvamani requested all top Kollywood actors to contribute to the wages of the FEFSI workers. Till now, actors like Sivkarthikeyan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Aishwarya Rajesh have donated money. 

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Hails The 'Selfless' As He And His Family Light Up Against Coronavirus

On March 24, PM Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown. The daily wage earners of the South India film industry were finding it hard to meet the ends due to the disruption in their livelihood caused due to the lockdown. The FEFSI decided to call for donation from the entertainment industry for the workers. While actors Sivakarthikeyan, Suriya, Karthi donated Rs. 10 lakhs each for the FEFSI workers, Nayanthara and Aishwarya Rajesh donated Rs. 20 lakhs, and Rs. 1 lakhs respectively. 

Also Read | Nayanthara's Relatable TikTok Fail Is Just The Dose Of Humour You Need Today

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Opts Out Of Nayanthara-starrer Film Because Of Pregnancy?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nayanthara will be next seen in RJ Balaji's Mookuthi Amman. The movie, starring Nayanthara and RJ Balaji in the lead, is touted to be a devotional film with a narrative that will cater to the present times. The posters of the Nayanthara starrer were recently released, and it garnered positive reviews. 

Check out the poster of Mookuthi Amman

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Pledges To Distribute Rations To 5000 Jalandhar Families Amid Coronavirus

Besides the upcomer, Nayanthara has a slew of movies in her kitty. She has Milind Rau's Netrikann, Siva's Annaatthe, and Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in her kitty. All of which are slated to hit the marquee in 2020. 

 

 

