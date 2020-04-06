'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' Actor Aditi Bhatia Stranded In LA After Coronavirus Lockdown

Amid rising number of Coronavirus cases, flights on domestic and international routes have been suspended in many countries. As a result, hundreds of people are stranded abroad. Among them is television actor Aditi Bhatia who is known for her portrayal of Ruhi in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She is currently stuck in Los Angeles due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aditi Bhatia stranded in LA due to lockdown

Aditi Bhati is now unable to travel back to India due to cancellation of all the flights in the wake of the Coronavirus lockdown. Aditi Bhatia revealed to an esteemed publication that she had travelled to Los Angeles for attending an acting workshop which had ended on March 5, 2020. Aditi Bhatia further revealed that she had planned to stay back in Los Angeles even after the workshop to meet her childhood friends.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor went on to say that the Coronavirus lockdown has now changed everything. Aditi revealed that when she was about to return to India, she was informed that all her flights have been cancelled. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor also revealed that even her mother had flown down to Philadelphia to meet her aunt before the Coronavirus lockdown.

Aditi Bhatia is in touch with her family through video calls

Aditi Bhatia said that her mother wanted to meet her but she cancelled her mother's flight as she thought that it was not safe for her to travel in this scenario. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor went on to say that now even her mother is stranded in the US. But the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor added that it is more important that they both are safe currently. Aditi Bhatia also revealed that she is still in touch with her family in Baroda through video calls.

