Spray Painting And Other Easy Techniques You Can Try At Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The 21-lockdown period in India has allowed many people to spend quality time with their family and also explore their creative side. Many of the celebrities are showing off their artistic skills amid Coronavirus lockdown. As we are practising social distancing at home, take a look at some painting ideas to utilise the free time during this quarantine period.

Spray painting

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Spray painting is a great way to utilise time and this method works on a variety of materials. To do spray painting, make sure that the surface to be painted is clean, free of dust, and smooth. If you are planning to have a large painting project, one can also opt for a spray gun. Fill a small sprayer bottle with colour and splash away on the plain surface. This technique is a fun way to randomly paint art pieces.

Oil painting

Small size oil paintings give a chance to experiment with several colours. Set up a place where you can keep palettes. One can start with monochrome painting, a painting which has only one hue with its various tints and shades. Be sure to clean your brush between colours. Oil paintings get messy and hence it is advisable to use paper towels to wipe off excess paint.

Dot painting

Image Credit: Shutterstock

This technique can easily be done with minimum materials like a pencil or earbud. Take a pencil and dip the back of the pencil in paint, which can give you good dots. Look out for some easy mandala sketches and create your masterpieces using dot painting. Simply sharpen the eraser end of a couple of pencils to have different sized dots. Practice a bit on a piece of paper and you can see different sized circles which can be used for paintings.

Oil pastels

Oil pastels are smooth and blendable materials which can be used in arts and crafts. These are particularly versatile and possess great expressive power as they contain oil and wax as binding agents. As a result, they do not cause dust and work well even on smooth surfaces. Oil pastels have great coverage characteristics and best effects are achieved when they are applied thickly. With the help of a woodcraft stick or skinny stick, one can scrape the oil pastels and create cool designs or texture.

Pencil sketching

To start pencil sketching, having the right pencil is essential. The hardness of the graphite can be seen on the side of the pencil. One can also use mechanical pencils alongside traditional ones as they are better suited for precision. To do a sketch, one should have control over the pencil. If you position your hand closer to the end of the pencil, you have more control and precision and can grip further upwards to have better lighter strokes.

