Foods To Avoid During Constipation And Live A Healthy Lifestyle

Constipation is a disease caused when the stool passes through the colon too slowly. This is because when the food movement through the digestive tract gets slow. People with a high intake of dietary fiber are likely to experience constipation. Here are some food items you can avoid in your diet to avoid constipation.

Dairy Products

Mark Spielmann, nutrition manager at La Rabida Children’s hospital in Chicago says that dairy products have high-fat and low-fiber content which is a major cause of constipation. According to the National Institute of Health's recent study, children aged 1–12 with chronic constipation drank cow’s milk for a period of time. The cow’s milk was then replaced by soya milk for a subsequent period of time. Nine of the 13 children in the study experienced constipation relief when cow’s milk was replaced by soya milk.

Red meat

Red meat when consumed regularly can be a big cause of constipation. Instead of this, you can add more fiber-rich foods to your diet. This can be baked potato or a bowl of salad, as suggested by Spielmann. Furthermore, unlike other types of meat, such as poultry and fish, red meat generally contains higher amounts of fat, and high-fat foods take longer for the body to digest. In some cases, this may increase the likelihood of constipation.

Chips

Snacks such as potato chips belong to the list of constipating foods mainly because they almost always replace a snack or side dish that is richer in fiber. Spielmann adds that High-fat foods like potato chips cause delayed digestion, leading to a ‘too-full’ situation, which eventually leads to constipation.

Frozen food

Spielmann also says that frozen dinners are almost always low in fiber and often high in fat. These meals in a box may be convenient, but they rarely have the nutritional merits of a meal you prepare yourself which puts them on the list of foods that can cause constipation. These frozen foods are usually high in sodium, which dilutes the salt, keeping it from pushing waste through the body, as added by Spielmann.

Fried foods

Spielmann informs that greasy, fried foods, such as french fries, doughnuts, onion rings, and even heavily breaded good foods like fish, have a tendency to have a slow movement through your digestive tract. These types of foods can bind you up and be a cause of constipation.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock