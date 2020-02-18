Spray Paint Walls And Ceilings: Tips To Enlighten Your Home Walls Artistically

Spray painting walls is a new and faster technique to decorate your walls. While it takes a long time to do the activity with a brush and a roller, now the spray paint has made the job much easier. Using a sprayer to paint the walls also eliminates the task of having to climb up and down a ladder. Moreover, it also gives a more finished touch.

Spray painting walls hacks

Spray painting walls make use of more paint but give a professional finish and touch. One can also spray paint in different colours and make different objects on the wall. Make sure you use hand gloves and cover your face with a mask. One can also use cardboards and shapes to paint the objects more accurately. The best hack for spray painting is that one should asymmetrically spray the colours on the wall, giving it a unique artistic touch.

How to spray paint walls and ceilings

You can paint a ceiling using an airless sprayer. Remember to wear something to protect your hair and face. While painting the walls, move at a steady pace and make sure you overlap your strokes. If you have higher ceilings, you can try to work from the floor, which will give the painting a better effect. If you have higher ceilings, you will need to work from a ladder.

Spray painting can be done in two to three coats, depending on what kind of a pattern you are looking forward to making. Once you get the right rhythm and flow, it gets easier to draw your designs. Spray painting walls can be an easy and fun task if you do not pre-plan how you want your walls to look like.

The next vital thing to keep in mind is using or buying the right spray painting equipment. Some reports suggest that airless sprayers may be better than sprayers that require air. They are easier to use and you don't have heavy equipment to move from place to place. These are the other things to keep in mind while spraying painting walls.

Eye protection

Long-sleeved clothes

Long pants

A head covering

(Image courtesy: Canva)