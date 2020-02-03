Here's Why New Zealand Players Were Sporting Pink Paint On Their Faces In The Fifth T20I

New Zealand have not had a good outing in the recently concluded T20I series against India as they were whitewashed 0-5 by the Men In Blue. Even though the Kiwis were outclassed in the first two games, they completely blew away their chances in the following three matches despite having gained the upper hand. However, what grabbed everyone's attention was that of the New Zealand players sporting pink paint on their faces in the fifth and final T20I at the Bay Oval on Monday.

Why were NZ players seen sporting pink paint on their faces?

After having watched the Kiwi cricketers sporting pink paint on their faces, every viewer would have found it strange and would have also wondered why they were doing all this. Some might have even wondered whether the hosts had applied colored sunscreen. However, that was not the case. The reason behind this was that the New Zealand team were extending their support to the New Zealand women's team i.e. White Ferns for the upcoming edition of the ICC Women's World T20 which will be played in Australia.

As per reports, even the official sponsors of New Zealand Cricket had requested fans to pick up the free zinc from their branches or use the supporter filter on Facebook.

12 overs into the Indian batting innings at Bay Oval. India 101/2 Bennett dismissing Rahul for 45 in the 12th. Pink zinc on in support of the @WHITE_FERNS ahead of the @T20WorldCup. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/C9zslxZiaE #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/0bK6ixinhR — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 2, 2020

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

The seventh edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be played from February 21 to March 8, 2020. The final will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 8 i.e. on International Women's Day. New Zealand will begin their campaign on February 22 against Sri Lanka at the WACA Ground in Perth.

Australia are the defending champions having won the tournament in 2018. They would kick off their campaign against India in the curtain-raiser.

