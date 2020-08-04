Home Décor Tips From Celebs Right From Kareena Kapoor’s Rakshabandan Pic To Twinkle Khanna

With many people quarantining in their houses, it has become more important to focus on home décor so that it reflects the kind of person that one is. The artwork is one such thing that can never disappoint and at the same time cater to a wide variety of personalities. However, many people think that a painting is too expensive, however that is not always the case. You can also pick up something from the streets or exhibitions and make it look beautiful.

Painting ideas from celebs' home that you can use as well

Recently, this picture from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Rakshabandhan celebration surfaced on social media. The wall painting that one can view at the back is one of the examples on how you can add art to your home décor. You can have such large paintings either on top of your couch or on any other significant wall with less décor so that this large one can shine.

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif is also known to decorating walls around the house. She shared this picture of herself and added in the caption that the idea for the painting that one can see in the back in by her sister. There is a black-and-white painting for the retro lovers with a text right above it. Additionally, one can also stick fancy plates that have paintings on them on the walls.

Twinkle Khanna addressed how people have been redecorating their houses during the lockdown period. In this picture, we can see the writer on the couch with a huge abstract painting in the background. If you like such paintings and consider yourself to be a mystery person then such wall arts will match your taste perfectly.

You can also hang an amazing painting of yourself. Bollywood actor Richa Chadha shows you how to ace this game. In this picture, one can see a painting of Richa Chadha in the background coupled with several other paintings including a scenic one to feed the inner wanderlust that has been stuck inside the house for several months.

However, if you are not too keen on paintings either then there is also an option of hanging up your memories on your walls as actor Taapsee Pannu did. This picture is a very cost-efficient way of decorating one’s walls too. You only need a few pictures of your best memories and some fairy lights to complete this and turn your house or room into a magical place.

