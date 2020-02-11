The Big Bang Theory Home Decor Ideas To Use For Decorating Your Home

The Big Bang Theory used to be one of the most popular television shows, a few years ago. The show had a primary setting at Sheldon and Leonard’s apartment. On the fourth floor there lived one of the main characters of the show. If you are a big fan of The Big Bang Theory, here are five things you could get, to make your home look like the set of The Big Bang Theory.

The Big Bang Theory home décor ideas

Dining table

The dining room of Sheldon’s house has a dining table where the gang is often seen chilling. The table is extendable and is similar to the one-piece from the set. The base of the table is of stainless steel while the top of the table is made of maple wood. This is one of the best iconic props you can borrow from the show The Big Bang Theory.

Sleeper sofa

The leather sleeper sofa is kept right in the middle of Sheldon's living room. It is big enough and is quite attractive, even though it might take a lot of space. You can buy a similar one online if you are running out of space, as this will make a good bed as well as a sofa.

Coffee table

The coffee table is often seen in a few episodes where the entire star cast is seen sitting and enjoying cups of coffee. This table is quite attractive and would not take too much space. This table is quite useful and can be put to good use in various ways, but it online on the above-given link.

Library Drawer cabinet

A cabinet drawer like the one in a library is at the extreme corner of Sheldon's apartment. Sheldon is a bibliophile and the books in his house are a proof, thus having a drawer similar to the one which is found in a library can no doubt be found here. You can buy one online or get a customised one made if you too love books.

The white armchair

Right next to the brown leather couch is the white armchair. Finding a similar white one might be difficult, but you can surely ask them for a customised one. This can be one of the best props in your living room that would keep reminding you of the iconic show.

