The Big Bang Theory Easter Eggs That Fans Of The Show Might Have Missed

The Big Bang Theory is one of the most popular sitcoms which aired its final season in 2019. After 12 seasons and 279 episodes, the sitcom brought an end to the brotherhood between Sheldon, Raj, Leonard, and Howard. Here is a list of Easter eggs that fans of The Big Bang Theory might have missed:

Amy’s flat number

Amy used to live in a flat alone long, long ago where the couple had their first kiss and also their first relationship agreement. However, one thing that fans might have missed is that Amy’s flat number 314 represents the first three numbers of the mathematical constant Pi. The full value of Pi is 3.14592653589793238462643383279502... Knowing Sheldon’s aptitude for the subject in The Big Bang Theory, this is definitely not a coincidence.

Penny’s fridge

Not many may have noticed Penny’s fridge which had pictures all over it. The interesting thing is that the pictures on the fridge gave away the whole show. The photos were of all the cast and crew of The Big Bang Theory. While moving across the hall to 4A, Penny carried these pictures with her.

The number 73

Sheldon has really made it known in the Big Bang Theory that he loved the number 73, which is revealed in the 73rd episode. Sheldon explains that "73 is the 21st prime number. Its mirror, 37, is the 12th and its mirror, 21, is the product of multiplying 7 and 3”. He further explains that in the binary system, 73 is a palindrome. An interesting fact is that Jim Parsons was born in 1973. Sheldon’s love for the number can be understood by the fact that the character owned numerous t-shirts with 73 printed on it.

Penny’s surname

Penny’s surname, Hofstadter, was not revealed until the close of the eighth season. However, it was not a conscious decision at first. It was just by chance that no one felt the need until the makers of the show thought this was an interesting reason for people to keep watching the show. Steve Molaro, the executive producer of The Big Bang Theory, even put this down as a superstition. He suggested that probably the main reason for the show’s success was Penny’s unrevealed surname.

