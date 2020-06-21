Spain To Allow British Tourists To Visit Without Having To Quarantine From June 21

Spain has reportedly said that it would allow visitors from the UK without them going under a 14-day quarantine, starting June 21. Spain, which went on lockdown on March 14, is set open its border to EU nations on June 21. According to John Hopkins University, the European nation has reported 245938 cases and 28322 fatalities till now.

The United Kingdom, on the other hand, has announced a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all visitors, including Spain, entering its territory. According to reports, British ministers are due to review the 14-day quarantine rule on June 29. This comes as Spain is all set to ease its months-long emergency on June 21, opening the border with EU and Schengen area nations in a bid to provide respite to the hard-hit tourism industry. Tourism has suffered a major setback in Spain with an estimated loss of 77 per cent in revenues.

'To benefit Britons'

Speaking to international media reporters, Spain's minister of Foreign affairs Arancha Gonzalez Laya said that British would be subject to same triple check as other European visitors which includes checking their origin, taking their temperature and taking contact details. She also said that Spain's move was "out of respect for over 4,00,000 British residents" who have their second home in Spain and who would like to “benefit” from it.

Earlier, Spain announced that it would open its borders to 25 countries in the European Union’s Schengen area. However, borders with neighbouring Portugal would open on July 1, as scheduled earlier, international media reported citing Spanish news media outlets.

The European country started easing down border restriction in May. Previously, the Spanish government had said that it would allow foreign visitors inside the country without undergoing self-quarantine for 14 days. However, the rule would not be applied to the Balearic Islands, an archipelago on the east of the mainland, which could start receiving tours from June 15 as a part of the test program.

Image credits: AP