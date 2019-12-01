Types Of Indoor Plants One Can Grow Easily At Home And Enjoy The Benefits

Gardening or growing indoor plants is an interesting hobby for many. One can plant veggies or flowers, both for their dinner table or health benefits respectively. It is the best way to relieve your stress by sitting in your outdoor space beside your indoor plants. If this is your first time and you want to have an idea of which plants to grow at home, here are some easy ideas for you-

List of indoor plants to grow at home

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is chosen by many home gardeners for its hardiness and tolerance of forgetful people to water it. Planting of Aloe Vera is perfect when done in a terra cotta pot with a well-drained dirt. Aloe Vera leaves contain a clear gel that is a well-known home remedy. It also helps in healing immediate burns at home.

Tomatoes

If you follow a few tips for planting tomato saplings, you will be on your way to a tomato bonanza. Find a sunny spot. Tomato plants bloom in six to eight hours of regular sunshine. Containers can be moved all through the growing season. It is also a great choice for those who have limited garden space.

Basil

Basil is generally a herb that is grown outdoors but with some easy-care. This plant can also be grown indoors. Basil is a delightfully fragrant herb that can be planted for kitchen use, making aromatic oils, or just for any aesthetic purposes.

Mint

If you are planning to grow mint indoors, it is quite easy and does not require many efforts. Herbs can be planted indoors, and mint is one of the favourites of many. One can enjoy those freshly picked mint leaves for kitchen use as well as for health purposes all-round the year.

Lemons

It is possible to grow lemons inside your house very easily. Save some seeds of lemons, and you can grow a plant into your own house. You can also grow lemon in winter season productively inside you douse. Growing a lemon tree from seed is amazingly easy and straight, it is easier if they have a warm and sunny window space.

