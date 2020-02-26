Vintage Home Décor Items To Give Your House An Antique Look | See Pictures

While some people prefer to give their house a modern look to it. Some prefer to give a vintage look to their humble abode. While it might seem difficult to perfect the antique home décor look, it is actually quite easy. In order for your house to look like a perfect mixture of antique yet not shabby, it is very essential to not overcrowd your house. There are a few elements that you can add, which will instantly give your home a vintage home vibe. Check out some of the items that you can add in your home to give it a retro look.

Vintage home décor online ideas

Vintage Wall clocks

Not many know that adding a vintage clock on a light coloured wall can do wonders to your home. Pairing the wall clock with similar coloured furniture is an added bonus which will only benefit the look of your home. No vintage home décor is complete without the right type of wall clock.

Vintage telephones

Remember the telephones with the circular buttons that go in around each time you dial? Well adding that telephone to your home will ensure that your home is packed with the retro vibe that you needed. If the walls of your house are dark in colour, choose a dark coloured hone. However, it is always better to not have a wall-mounted phone as it might not look much of a vintage accessory.

Antique typewriter

A typewriter, which is seldom used nowadays can be of great importance to keep the theme alive. A typewriter has a naturally retro look to it, which can play to your benefit. Ensure that the dark walls are complimented by dark coloured typewrite, however, don’t hesitate to contradict the dark walls with a light coloured typewriter.

Antique rugs

An antique rug will instantly pull your house together. The rug must have a vintage-looking pattern and if not, the house might not give you the desired look. If you prefer a plain rug, ensure that at least some of the above mentioned antique item is added to the mix. It is always better to give the walls of your house a rustic bricks look to enhance the effect of the rug.

