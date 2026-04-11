How To Get Rid Of Cobwebs At Home During Summers?

To keep everyone healthy at home, it is crucial to pay special attention to cleanliness. Many of us regularly sweep and mop our homes. However, we often fail to clean the ceiling or roof daily, which can lead to formation of spider webs. This not only ruins the look of your home but is also considered unhealthy. Furthermore, spider webs are also considered inauspicious according to Vastu.

The biggest problem is when they reappear in the same place after a few days. There are some remedies that will ensure that spider webs never appear in any corner of the house.

Cobwebs are unhealthy | Image: Freepik

Peppermint Oil Spray: Peppermint oil spray is a very effective natural remedy for getting rid of spider webs. Spiders dislike the strong smell of mint, which drives them away and they are unlikely to return.

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Vinegar and water: A mixture of vinegar and water is considered a very effective, inexpensive and natural way to keep spiders away from your home. The strong acidic smell in vinegar is disliked by spiders and acts as a natural repellent. Mix half a cup of white vinegar with half a cup of water in a spray bottle and spray it on the areas with cobwebs.

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Lemon or orange peels: Lemon or orange peels are also considered a very effective and natural remedy for getting rid of cobwebs. Place them near windows or doors where spiders build a lot of webs. The pungent smell is unappealing to spiders and they won't return.

Spiders are repelled by pungent smell | Image: Freepik

Regular sweeping: Sweeping and mopping is not only an effective way to clean, but also to prevent spider webs. Daily cleaning prevents dust from accumulating, providing spiders with a safe haven for building webs. Be it ceiling corners, ceiling fans or behind the cabinets, these are the most common areas where spider webs form. Clean these areas daily.