Kitchen Burns: How To Take Care Of Your Skin To Avoid Permanent Scarring?

Burning one's hands while cooking in the kitchen is a common occurrence. Sometimes hot oil splashes out out of cooking vessel, boiling water spills or one accidentally touches a hot utensil. In such situations, instead of panicking, it is crucial to take the correct steps immediately, as the first few minutes determine how quickly the burn will heal and whether or not it will leave a scar.

Burns caused in kitchen should be washed under running cold water | Image: Freepik

What to do after burning your hand in the kitchen?

The most essential step is to immediately place the burnt area under cool, running water. Avoid freezing cold water for initial cleansing. Continue running water over the burnt area for at least 15-20 minutes. This helps alleviate the burning sensation and prevents further damage to the skin. Be careful not to make the mistake of applying ice directly on the affected area as this can cause additional harm to the skin. If the burn is minor and the skin has merely turned red, you can treat it at home. In such cases, Aloe Vera gel proves to be quite beneficial. It reduces inflammation, provides a cooling effect to the skin and aids in faster recovery. It shows best results when applied twice a day.

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In case of severe burns, visit a doctor | Imae: Freepik

Home remedies for kitchen burns