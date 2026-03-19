How To Grow Mint Or Pudina At Home? Here's A Step-By-Step Guide

Pudina or mint leaves are used in various summer drinks like chaas and aam panna | Image: Freepik

During the summer season, the demand for mint leaves skyrockets. Mint leaves or pudina is cool and it can be used to make flavoured chaas, aam panna and other summer beverages that lower the body temperature during peak heat.

Some people choose to dry and store mint leaves to ensure a long-term supply. However, dried leaves simply cannot replicate the distinct flavour of fresh mint. If you have access to clean and fertile soil, a flower pot and a few mint cuttings, here's how you can grown your own mint leaves at home.

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Pudina or mint leaves are used in various summer drinks like chaas and aam panna | Image: Freepik

How ​​to grow mint plant or pudina at home?

– To plant mint, begin by selecting a few healthy cuttings. Look for stems that have a slightly brownish hue. These are mature stems that are ideal for propagating new plants.

– Use a pair of scissors to trim away the leaves from the lower portion of these stems, leaving the leaves intact only on the top inch or so. Once the leaves have been removed, place the stems in a container of water to soak.

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Pudina cools the body during peak summers | Image: Freepik

– Prepare a pot filled with loose, well-aerated soil mixed with coco peat. This is a crucial step, as mint thrives in moist conditions but can rot if exposed to excessive waterlogging.

– Once your pot is ready, dip the cut ends of the stems into fresh Aloe Vera gel before gently planting them into the soil. Then, water the pot. It is important to note that, at this stage, you should refrain from adding any kind of fertilizer to the soil.

– Alternatively, you can mix Aloe Vera gel directly into the water before watering the pot. Aloe Vera acts as both a natural rooting hormone and an antifungal agent, significantly increasing the chances of the cuttings taking root successfully.