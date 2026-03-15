These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Cheat On Their Partners

Astrology can share interesting insights into the general personality traits, emotional tendencies, and relationship behaviour of people falling under the same zodiac signs. While feelings such as loyalty ultimately depend on an individual’s values and choices, astrologers believe that certain zodiac signs may display traits that make them more vulnerable to temptations. Qualities such as emotional intensity, a desire for constant attention, or a tendency to seek excitement make four specific sun signs more likely to look for love and passion from more than one partner, as per Astro Talk.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Representational photo | Image: Freepik

Represented by the twins, Gemini is known for its dynamic personality and love for communication. Geminis are charming, witty and socially active, which makes them popular in social circles. However, their curiosity and need for mental stimulation can sometimes make them restless in long-term relationships. If they feel bored or emotionally unfulfilled, the air sign may start looking for excitement elsewhere. Their naturally flirtatious nature can also blur the boundaries between harmless conversations and emotional infidelity.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)



Representational photo | Image: Freepik

Intense and deeply emotional, Scorpio is one of the most passionate signs of the zodiac. Scorpios crave deep emotional connections and can be extremely loyal when they feel valued. However, their strong emotions and tendency to act on impulses can sometimes lead them into complicated situations. If they feel betrayed, ignored or emotionally disconnected, Scorpios may seek validation or connection outside their relationship.



Also Read: Benefits Of Eating Garlic Dipped In Honey

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Representational photo | Image: Freepik

Dreamy and sensitive, Pisces often lives in a world of emotions and imagination. Pisces individuals are known to be compassionate and loving partners, but their idealistic view of romance can sometimes create unrealistic expectations. When reality does not match their romantic dreams, they may become vulnerable to emotional attachments with others. Their empathetic nature can also make them form deep connections quickly, which sometimes leads to complicated relationship dynamics.



Also Read: Summer Beauty Tips: How To Avoid Tanning, Sunburn and Dryness Of Skin?

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Representational photo | Image: Freepik