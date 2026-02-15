How To Protect Your Home From Rodent And Insect Infestation During Summers?

Insects and rodents not only spoil food stored in kitchen but also damage property and spread diseases | Image: Republic

Infestation of rodents and insects is a common problem that people in Indian households face during summers and monsoon. Rats, cockroaches, lizards and ants can be a serious issue in your home. Rats can be especially dangerous at night. Cockroaches swarm the kitchen and spoil the food and many fear lizards. People resort to purchasing chemical sprays or calling in professional cleaners to get rid of this issue. However, heavy chemicals can have adverse effects on the health of children and family. Here are some easy and effective home remedies to drive insects and rodents away from your home.

Peppermint oil will drive away rats

Rats in your home can spoil household items and food. Peppermint oil is considered an easy solution to this problem. Apply a little peppermint oil to a cotton ball or cloth and place it in areas where rats are frequently spotted. The strong smell of peppermint is unpleasant to rats, and they gradually start to avoid it.

Rats damage home property and spread diseases | Imaeg: Freepik

Drive cockroaches away with bay leaves

Cockroaches in the kitchen can cause unsanitary conditions and spread diseases. Dried bay leaves are helpful in keeping cockroaches away. Place them in cupboards, near the gas stove or in corners of the kitchen. Their scent keeps cockroaches away.

Keep lizards away with onions and garlic

Lizards become a common problem during the summer. Onions and garlic can be used to get rid of them. Place onion slices or garlic cloves in corners, under the sink and near windows. Their strong scent helps keep lizards away.

Lemon juice will drive away ants

Sprinkle a little lemon juice wherever you see ants. The tang and strong scent of lemon will drive them away and prevent them from returning. This remedy is especially effective in kitchens and places where sweets are stored.

Ants spoil food and infest kitchen areas where food is stored | Image: Freepik

Camphor will keep mosquitoes and small insects away