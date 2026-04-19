How To Temper A Dish Correctly To Avoid Oil Spillage And Stains?

At home, special attention must be paid to cleanliness in the area where food is stored and cooked. In the kitchen area, which is used quite often in a day, dirt tends to accumulate easily. Around the gas stove, oil often splatters while tempering a dish. When cumin, mustard, or curry leaves are added to hot oil, it splashes. This spilled oil gradually accumulates and forms deep stains. Here are some tips to keep in mind when preparing tadka for a dish so that oil spillage is avoided while working with a gas stove and high heat.

You don't need to resort to expensive measures to prevent tadka from sticking to kitchen surfaces. Using salt can prove to be effective.

Adding tadka enhances the flavour of a dish | Image: Freepik

Add salt to the oil while tempering

Once you've heated the oil for tempering, add a pinch of salt before adding the ingredients. After the oil is heated, let it cool slightly and add cumin seeds, mustard seeds and curry leaves. Adding salt absorbs the moisture in the oil, preventing it from over-simmering. Tempering this way prevents oil from spilling and keeps the kitchen clean. This trick will make your daily cooking easier.

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Tempering causes spillage which turn into tough stains | Image: Freepik

Things to keep in mind while tempering

– First, the oil being used for tempering should not be too hot so that the spices don't burn.

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– The spices and ingredients for tempering should be dry. Otherwise, water will cause oil spillage.

– The water from the curry leaves should have evaporated before tempering, so wipe the leaves.